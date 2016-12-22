Yummy! Blac Chyna teased a preview of her dinner on Snapchat, and her plate was stacked with tons of carbs! Hopefully one cheat day won’t mess up her plan to snap back to her pre-baby body!

Blac Chyna, 28, shared a video of her dinner plate on Snapchat on Dec. 22, and our mouths can’t stop watering! We are seriously getting hungry over here! In the short video, Chyna shows off her plate full of chicken, rice, macaroni and cheese, yams, and collard greens. That looks SO good! And the reality star was so mesmerized by her meal that all she could say was, “Mmmm.” We’d have to agree with her on that one.

That meal definitely looks like it was a dream come true, but we can’t help but think that it doesn’t really fall in line with her post-baby diet. As you may remember, just before she gave birth to baby Dream Kardashian, Blac vowed that she was going to bounce back to her goal of 130 pounds, which was what she weighed before she got pregnant. And for the most part, Chyna has been sticking to her guns. After Dream popped out of the oven, the star has been working over time to get her pre-baby body back, using a combination of good eating habits, exercise, and Hollywood’s favorite diet trend, the detox teas.

And in late Nov. 2016, Blac took to social media to update fans with her weight loss journey, revealing that she had lost an amazing 23 pounds! At that point, she had dropped down to 169 from the 192 pounds, which is what she weighed during her pregnancy. And she only had 36 pounds to go! You go girl! At that rate, Chyna was definitely on track to reach her goal weight at the top of the new year.

So, okay she cheated just a little bit; sometimes rules are made to be broken! Plus, Chyna deserves somewhat of a pass, considering all of the drama that has been going on between her and Rob Kardashian, 29. Although the couple have kind of made amends since her Instagram got hacked, we can only imagine the stress it put on her. And the best way to knock the stress is to enjoy a delicious meal! Besides, it is the holidays! So what’s one day of binging? She’ll just get back to her schedule after New Year’s.

