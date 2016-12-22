2016 In Pictures: NSYNC Reunion, Saint West’s Debut, Trump’s Win & More

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

2016 was an extremely interesting year in politics and pop culture, so let’s take a look back at some of the biggest and most memorable moments in photos!

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times… it was 2016. Depending on who you ask, 2016 was either the greatest year ever or the end of the world as we know it, but one thing is for sure: it was chock full of incredibly memorable moments will take with us for the rest of our lives. So, where do we even begin?

Let’s focus on some good things! For starters, how about that insanely epic NSYNC reunion for JC Chasez‘s 40th birthday? It all went down on August 8, and the world nearly exploded when Justin Timberlake posted a group photo of all five members looking chummy on his Instagram.

Then of course we had some really cool pop culture baby births, like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcoming their first child together, Dream, on November 11. There was also the birth of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds second daughter, Ines, who they finally introduced to the world on December 15 at Ryan’s Walk of Fame ceremony. Plus, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes also had a second daughter, Amada, who was born on April 29. Other celebs that gave birth? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kerry Washington, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and more!

As for some of the funnier moments of 2016, how could we forget Michael Phelps‘ exhibiting his “Phelps Face” while staring down an opponent at the summer olympics? Or Ryan Reynolds and his hilarious expression when photographed at Taylor Swift‘s 4th of July party? Oh, and do you remember when Donald Trump was caught sneaking a peek at wife Melania‘s ballot when they voted on November 8? Insane!

And what about the things that kept us entertained? Pokemon GO pretty much took over the world, Negan from The Walking Dead left us ugly crying on our couches every Sunday night, The Gilmore Girls revival was a must binge, and then they even tried to kill Jon Snow off of Game of Thrones! (Spoiler alert, he’s not dead. He was, but… now he’s not. It’s complicated.)

How about you just check out HollywoodLife.com‘s 2016 In Pictures gallery for yourself, huh? Then make sure to comment below and let us know which one of these memorable moments was your favorite!

