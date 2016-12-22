Bella Thorne Reminisces With Sweet Pic Of Tyler Posey After Charlie Puth PDA

Courtesy of Twitter/Instagram

WHO is Bella Thorne dating these days?! It’s been hard to keep track lately, and she’s confused us once again by tweeting a throwback photo with Tyler Posey just days after she was photographed packing on the PDA with Charlie Puth. Which guy will she choose?!

It looks like Bella Thorne, 19, is missing Tyler Posey! Even though she was cozying up to Charlie Puth all weekend long, the actress took to Twitter on Dec. 20 to reveal she was “taking a trip down memory lane” by looking at old Polaroids…including one of her and her ex. In the pic, Bella and Tyler are holding hands and looking at each other lovingly, and although she doesn’t mention him specifically in the post, her caption alongside the photo says enough. Could they be getting back together?!

The whole thing confused her followers a little, though, because just moments earlier, she responded to a fan question and referred to her relationship with the Teen Wolf star in the past tense. “Haha yeah me and ty never lived together,” she wrote. “We just were always together. Rumors rumors.” Perhaps the reminiscent pic was just her way of letting Tyler know she’s still thinking about him?

As for the teenager’s relationship with Charlie, they never flat-out confirmed if they’re dating, but they certainly seemed into each other while holding hands and packing on the PDA in Miami on Dec. 18! Fans were totally shocked by their public outing, especially since she was flaunting her love for Tyler on social media just two weeks before.

Perhaps something happened between her and Charlie after their PDA-filled weekend, though, because just minutes before she uploaded the throwback Tyler pic, the singer went on an emotional Twitter rant of his own…and it seems to be directed at Bella. “I’m sorry…you know who you are,” he wrote. “I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can’t be friends.” Hmmmmm!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella should date Tyler or Charlie? Why do you think she tweeted the throwback photo?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.