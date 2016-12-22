Avril Lavigne Slams Mark Zuckerberg For Dissing Nickelback’s Music: ‘Jab’ Was ‘In Poor Taste’

Someone can’t take a joke! Avril Lavigne is finding absolutely no humor in Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s hilarious swipe at her estranged hubby Chad Kroeger’s band Nickelback. Keep reading for how she’s calling out the tech wiz’s amazing diss.

C’mon! Everyone knows that if you want to make a punchline about a band that sucks, the universal go-to answer is Canadian rockers Nickelback. But when Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, 32 joked about their awfulness a video introducing his beyond cool new home artificial intelligence device “Jarvis,” Avril Lavigne, 32, flew off the handle! Even though she split from the band’s lead singer Chad Kroeger, 42, in 2015, she’s still standing up for her man.

The “Here’s to Never Growing Up” singer took to Twitter to post an angry message directly to Zuck, telling him that while he has a right to his opinion, “Your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste.” She continued, “When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today.” Avril then went on to note that joking that Nickelback being the worst band ever is “old” and that they’ve sold 50 million records. Wow, she really took Mark’s attempt at humor WAY too seriously.

In a cute video showing all of the fun and innovative things that Jarvis AI can do, Mark got in a priceless diss at Chad’s band. “Jarvis can play all of our favorite music,” Mark excitedly says as he sits on the sofa with wife Priscilla Chan, 31, and their baby daughter Max. “Hey, play us some good Nickelback songs!” Jarvis — in Morgan Freeman‘s voice — responds back “I’m sorry Mark, there are no good Nickelback songs.” Mark then jovially proclaims, “Good, that was actually a test.” HAH! Who knew he had such a good sense of humor. Maybe some of it could rub off on Avril. Because even police in Canada know how awful Nickelback is, as they’re forcing drunk drivers listen to their music on the way to jail this holiday season!

