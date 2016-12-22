Angelina Jolie Shocked Brad Pitt Filed To Have Custody Case Docs Sealed: It’s All For Press

Splash News/ REX/ Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie is reportedly shocked beyond words. She thinks Brad Pitt’s recent legal move — in which he filed to have their custody case documents sealed — ‘makes no sense.’ She believes he has ulterior motives. To find out what they are, keep reading!

On Dec. 21, Brad Pitt‘s legal team asked an LA Superior Court judge to seal the records of their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — claiming that revealing anything about their therapies etc. violates their privacy. The team also claimed Angelina Jolie, 41, “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest.”

But guess what! Angelina already signed a deal agreeing to have the documents sealed, according to the Daily Mail. So this new filing by Brad’s legal team “makes no sense legally” to her. And that’s why she thinks this is a total “press move” on Brad’s part.

If Angelina didn’t care about his or their kids’ privacy, “she would have already revealed details about what happened on that flight in September,” the source told the Daily Mail.

“Yesterday’s filing makes no sense legally,” the source continued. “Everyone was surprised that he filed with the court because he already filed with the court before. Besides, Angelina had already signed an agreement to seal the court file. It protects the children and it also protects information about Brad.”

“All parties have already agreed and signed. The accusation that she is not protecting the privacy of her children is clearly false,” the source added.

As we previously told you, Brad’s lawyers stated the following in their Dec. 21 filing: “[Angelina] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives. [She] exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals.” They even said she did it TWICE.

