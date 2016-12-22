Alex Trebek Shares Touching Tribute To ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Who Died After Taping

This is absolutely tragic! Jeopardy contestant Cindy Stowell fulfilled a lifelong goal of appearing on the show (and winning) before passing away with cancer. Show host Alex Trebek remembered the amazing contestant with a tribute in the Wednesday Dec. 21 episode that you tug at your heartstrings.

Cindy Stowell, 41, dreamed of getting to compete on Jeopardy and she lived out her fantasy earlier this year when she taped her episodes back in August. Cindy was on a six game winning streak before she was de-throned by Sam Scovill. Sadly, Cindy was suffering from Stage IV cancer and she passed away on Dec. 5 before her episodes aired. Host Alex Trebek, 76, took time at the end of Wednesday, Dec. 21’s episode to remember Cindy and praise her perseverance.

Alex told audiences: “For the past six Jeopardy! programs, you folks have been getting to know the talented champion, Cindy Stowell. Appearing on the show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for that lady,” Trebek said, after Stowell ended her run by losing to Sam Scovill. “What you did not know is that when we taped these programs with her a few weeks ago, she was suffering from Stage IV cancer and sadly, on Dec. 5, Cindy Stowell passed away. So from all of us here at Jeopardy!, our sincere condolences to her family and her friends.”

Alex Trebek pays his respect to Cindy Stowell. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/s0pYT5z7iX — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 22, 2016

Despite the tragedy of Cindy’s death, she won $105,803 and her parents announced she had “competed with the goal of donating her prize winnings to cancer-related organizations.” What an incredible lady! Cindy’s boyfriend Jason Hess revealed on Twitter that Cindy was battling a fever and on painkillers while taping the show. Talk about amazing!

Jason spoke lovingly of Cindy in a heartbreaking tweet after her passing. He described his girlfriend as “such a badass” and called her, “best friend, partner and pub trivia teammate a guy could ask for.” Cindy’s opponent Sam Scovill, who she eventually lost to also thanked Jason for, “his graciousness during a very difficult time. Can’t put into words how great of a person he is.”

Be nice. She was fighting a high-grade fever (which turned out to be a blood infection) and was on painkillers while taping. Jesus. — Jason (@habcous) December 5, 2016

I'd like to give thanks to @habcous for his graciousness during a very difficult time. Can't put into words how great of a person he is. — sam scovill (@samnotscott) December 22, 2016

HollywoodLifers, isn’t this so incredibly sad? Share your thoughts on Alex’s tribute to Cindy below!