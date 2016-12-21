Zayn Back In The Studio Writing More Love Songs After Winning 2016 With Two #1 Hits

REX/Shutterstock

Zayn Malik just had a stellar 2016 thanks to two of his hits going Number One! ‘Pillowtalk’ and ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ were two of the top five biggest first week songs of 2016 — and now he’s recording his second album. Here’s how Zayn going to top his amazing year!

Zayn Malik‘s epic collaboration with Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”, entered the Top 100 this week, which makes it his second number 1 for 2016 (“Pillowtalk” had the most global first-day and weekly streams for a debut artist track). Congrats!

Though Mind of Mine only dropped in March, Zayn is now recording his next album — so exciting. As an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively: “Zayn writes music daily and has been putting his girlfriend Gigi Hadid in his tracks.” We can’t wait to hear more sweet love songs inspired by their relationship! “The new tracks are bangers,” our source added. Oh, we have no doubt.

Zayn has also mentioned that he wants to share more of himself on his next record. “One of the defining things about this whole experience is that there have been a lot of emotions, sometimes conflicting emotions, that I’m having to figure out,” he told High Snobiety in a recent interview. “I’m curious to see where it all goes from here. The not knowing is what makes it exciting, but daunting, too. And I’m appreciative of the fact that I have this opportunity. I don’t ever let myself take this for granted.”

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Dec 17, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

If he plans to drop more songs like “I Don’t Wanna” and “Pillowtalk”, then by all means, let the man work.

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped that Zayn is back in the studio? Tell us where you hope he takes his next album!

