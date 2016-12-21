Lisa Marie Naegle: 5 Things To Know About ‘Bridalplasty’ Contestant Tragically Murdered

Courtesy of Facebook

This is so sad. Lisa Marie Naegle’s body was believed to be found buried in the backyard of her nursing student, Jackie Jerome Rogers’ Lennox, CA home, according to police, Dec. 20. After she was reported missing, Dec. 19, Lisa was allegedly brutally beaten with a hammer. Here’s everything you should know about Lisa.

Lisa Marie Naegle was just 36-years-old when she was reported missing Dec. 19, when she didn’t return home after attending a birthday party in Torrence, CA. Her nursing student Jackie Jerome Rogers confessed to police, Dec. 20, that he killed Lisa with seven blows to the head from a hammer and buried her in the backyard of his Lennox, CA home, as reported by TMZ. When the LAPD went to Jackie’s home, they discovered a body that was believed to be Lisa’s. However, police did reveal that the coroners office has yet to confirm the identity of the body. While we wait for more insight on Lisa’s tragic murder, here’s five things you should know about the former nurse.

1. Lisa Marie Naegle was a CA native.

She attended UCLA for nursing, according to her Facebook page, and was born and raised in San Pedro.

2. She was a registered nurse and a college nursing lecturer.

Lisa was a registered nurse at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in LA at the time of her death. She was also a nursing instructor at West Los Angeles College. Lisa was a former nurse practitioner at Wellskin and Bell Gardens Family Medical Center, as well as a former nurse at Habor-UCLA Medical Center.

3. Lisa was a reality star.

She was a contestant on the popular E! reality hit, Bridalplasty, in 2010, a show about 12 brides-to-be competing to win a dream wedding, as well as a plastic surgery makeover for their big day. She finished the competition show in fourth place. Lisa was also an actress on The Bill Cunningham Show, according to her Facebook. The show is no longer running, but was a daytime talkshow on the CW.

4. Lisa was married, and very family oriented.

The former reality star was married to Derrick Harryman, a vessel operations superintendent at SSA Marine at the Port of Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Her sister, Danielle Naegle-Kaimona, told KTLA5 that Lisa always “checks in” with her family. Lisa’s husband also told the news outlet that the “red flags” were immediately visible when she missed work and didn’t call anyone. Her sister added that Lisa and Derrick were “trying to have a baby” before her shocking murder. So sad.

5. Lisa Marie’s suspected murderer has been identified as Jackie Jerome Rogers.

Jackie is a nursing student at West Los Angeles College. Lisa was his nursing instructor and the two were involved in an affair, as reported by NY Daily News, although her sister allegedly believed Jackie was gay. When Lisa reportedly tried to break off the alleged affair, Jackie became angry and reportedly murdered Lisa using a hammer and buried her in his back yard, according to multiple reports. However, LA police and the coroners office have not yet identified the body found in the backyard of Jackie’s Lennox, CA home.

