Chris Brown’s New GF Krista Santiago: 5 Things To Know

Chris Brown has a gorgeous new girlfriend and her name is Krista Santiago! And believe us, there is more to her than meets the eye. Get the full scoop on Chris’ beautiful new lady love right here.

1. Krista Santiago is currently the apple of Chris Brown’s eye.

Model Krista Santiago is dating the 27-year-old “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer, who is so in love with her he gifted her with a diamond Rolex for her 25th birthday on Dec. 20. And although that is a VERY extravagant gift, Chris didn’t stop there, taking his lovely lady out for a night of dancing to celebrate another year of Krista!

2. She’s family-oriented.

The stunner looks absolutely adorable in pics and videos she has posted of her and her family members, like one of her and her dad using the puppy Snapchat filter on a “father/daughter vacation.” How fun!

3. She loves good food.

Krista has posted some amazing pics of her eating fun food, like Philly cheesesteaks, to her Instagram. We are sure that she and Chris love enjoying good meals together. After all, what’s more romantic than a Philly cheesesteak?

4. She’s obsessed with Dragon Ball Z.

Krista is constantly posting pics of her favorite anime characters, including those from the cartoon series, Dragon Ball Z. What’s cooler than a girl who is proud of her interests and loves to share them with their friends and fans?

5. She loves inspirational quotes.

Krista is constantly spreading happiness and love with the beautiful quotes she shares on her social media accounts from famous authors and artists like Kurt Vonnegut, Thich Nhat Hanh, Warsan Shire and Ben Okri. She also shares some fun, light-hearted images like one of a billboard that reads, “I like you very much.” Aw!

