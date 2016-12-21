What’s New On Amazon Prime In January 2017: ‘The Girl On The Train’ & More

By the time January 1 comes around, chances are you’re ready for non holiday movies — and Amazon has a ton of good ones. From classics like ‘She’s All That,’ ‘Rent’ and ‘Maid in Manhattan,’ to new original series like ‘Sneaky Pete,’ here’s the full list of everything available in January on Amazon.

TV Available for Streaming on Prime

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt Season 1 – Jan. 9

Sneaky Pete Season 1 * (Amazon Original) – Jan. 13

Just Add Magic Season 2 * (Amazon Original)–J an. 13

Red Rock Season 2 – Jan. 17

The A-Word Season 1 – Jan. 17

America Divided Season 1 – Jan. 26

Z: The Beginning of Everything Season 1 * (Amazon Original)– Jan. 27

Mercy Street Season 2 – Jan. 29

(*Prime Video is exclusive streaming home)

Movies Available for Streaming on Prime

13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – Jan. 1

Across the Universe – Jan. 1

Happy Feet – Jan. 1

Rent – Jan. 1

Hellboy (2004) – Jan. 1

Radio (2003) – Jan. 1

Stardust (2007) – Jan. 1

American History X – Jan. 1

Norm of the North – Jan. 1

Are We There Yet – Jan. 1

Are We Done Yet – Jan. 1

Maid in Manhattan – Jan. 1

She’s All that – Jan. 3

The Infiltrator (2016) – Jan. 9

Where to Invade Next – Jan. 22

The Choice – Jan. 23

Dirty Grandpa – Jan. 27

Swiss Army Man – Jan. 30



TV Available for Streaming on Amazon Video

Bones Season 12 – Jan. 4

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 12 – Jan. 5

Sleepy Hollow Season 4 – Jan. 7

Movies Available for Streaming on Amazon Video

The Girl on the Train (2016) – Jan. 3

Ouija: Origin of Evil – Jan. 10

Deepwater Horizon – Jan. 10

The Accountant (2016) – Jan. 10

Inferno (2016) – Jan. 24

TV Available for Streaming on Amazon Channels

Young Pope (HBO) Season 1 – Jan. 5

Black Sails (STARZ) Season 4 – Jan. 29