What’s New On Amazon Prime In January 2017: ‘The Girl On The Train’ & More

By the time January 1 comes around, chances are you’re ready for non holiday movies — and Amazon has a ton of good ones. From classics like ‘She’s All That,’ ‘Rent’ and ‘Maid in Manhattan,’ to new original series like ‘Sneaky Pete,’ here’s the full list of everything available in January on Amazon.
TV Available for Streaming on Prime
We’re Going on a Bear Hunt Season 1 – Jan. 9
Sneaky Pete Season 1 * (Amazon Original) – Jan. 13
Just Add Magic Season 2 * (Amazon Original)–J an. 13
Red Rock Season 2 – Jan. 17
The A-Word Season 1 – Jan. 17
America Divided Season 1 – Jan. 26
Z: The Beginning of Everything Season 1 * (Amazon Original)– Jan. 27
Mercy Street Season 2 – Jan. 29
(*Prime Video is exclusive streaming home)
Movies Available for Streaming on Prime
13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – Jan. 1
Across the Universe – Jan. 1
Happy Feet – Jan. 1
Rent – Jan. 1
Hellboy (2004) – Jan. 1
Radio (2003) – Jan. 1
Stardust (2007) – Jan. 1
American History X – Jan. 1
Norm of the North – Jan. 1
Are We There Yet – Jan. 1
Are We Done Yet – Jan. 1
Maid in Manhattan – Jan. 1
She’s All that – Jan. 3
The Infiltrator (2016) – Jan. 9
Where to Invade Next – Jan. 22
The Choice – Jan. 23
Dirty Grandpa – Jan. 27
Swiss Army Man – Jan. 30
TV Available for Streaming on Amazon Video
Bones Season 12 – Jan. 4
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 12 – Jan. 5
Sleepy Hollow Season 4 – Jan. 7
Movies Available for Streaming on Amazon Video
The Girl on the Train (2016) – Jan. 3
Ouija: Origin of Evil – Jan. 10
Deepwater Horizon – Jan. 10
The Accountant (2016) – Jan. 10
Inferno (2016) – Jan. 24
TV Available for Streaming on Amazon Channels
Young Pope (HBO) Season 1 – Jan. 5
Black Sails (STARZ) Season 4 – Jan. 29