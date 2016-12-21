Ruptured Aorta: 5 Things To Know On Alan Thicke’s Deadly Medical Condition

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of TMZ

Now that Alan Thicke’s cause of death has finally been revealed, it’s time to look into the medical condition that tragically took his life. The beloved ‘Growing Pains’ star passed away from a ruptured aorta, so here’s 5 things to know about it!

1. Why is a ruptured aorta so serious?

Seeing as the aorta is the largest artery in the body, a rupture or tear will most likely lead to death. The aorta is essential to pumping blood in and out of the heart, which explains why Alan Thicke, 69, was initially said to have died from a heart attack while playing hockey with his son.

2. What happens to the body during a rupture?

When an aorta tear occurs, the body undergoes profuse internal bleeding that typically leads to fatality. Since the aorta directly connects to the heart, there is an immense amount of pressure running through it that can make blood pump out of the tear. This can send a person into sudden shock.

3. How common is it?

An aorta rupture is most common amongst car accidents. 18% of automotive crash deaths are related to aorta ruptures, according to Circulation. Issues with the aorta can also lead to chest trauma, which in turn can lead to traumatic brain injury. Remember, different parts of our bodies are always in communication with each other, so injury can occur like a domino effect.

4. Is there some kind of treatment?

The only way to fix an aortic rupture is through surgery, but in Alan’s case, it was unsuccessful. Doctors desperately tried to save Alan by performing a median sternotomy, according to TMZ. It’s a medical procedure where doctors crack open the sternum to open up the heart area so they can operate.

5. Can you be diagnosed before a rupture occurs?

Once there’s a tear, it may be too late for some people, but unfortunately, predicting or diagnosing a rupture is nearly impossible. The condition is difficult to detect and may go unnoticed by many doctors or surgeons because there aren’t any symptoms.

