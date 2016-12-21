Om Telolet Om: Zedd, Chainsmokers & More DJs Go Crazy Over Phrase — What’s It Mean?

If you follow any DJs or members of the dance music community on social media, chances are you’ve seen the phrase ‘Om Telolet Om’ pop up on your feed at some point recently. So…what the heck does this mystery phrase mean? We’ve got the answer for you!

The Chainsmokers took to Twitter on Dec. 20 to ask an important question: “What does om telolet om mean?” It seems several DJs, like Zedd and Martin Garrix, had been wondering the same thing, as they also tweeted out the phrase. Luckily, one fan came to the rescue with an explanation, repurposed below:

“It’s from Indonesia, the country in South east asia,” the user wrote. “‘Telolet’ is representing a sound of the public buses’s horn. Originally from Java I guess. Somehow the kids from java are fascinated by it and having fun while listening to it. Though for some people found the is silly and disturbing (for having it’s loud sound and fast pace). And ‘om’ is a term for calling older/adult male, just like uncle/sir in English. So the kids would say ‘om telolet om’ and the driver (usually adult male) would honk the bus and the sound would be like ‘telolet telolet.’ So, if put simply in English, it’s like ‘sir honk the bus sir.” (Listen to the sound of the bus horn in Indonesia in the video above).

So, you know when American kids pump their arm up and down when passing a truck to get the driver to honk his or her horn? This is kind of like that! And the reason that its gained so much popularity in the EDM community is because Indonesian fans have apparently been flooding their Twitter and Instagram comments and replies with the phrase. It’s literally just a viral inside joke between the fandom, but now that the DJs have taken notice, it’s really taken off, and even celebs outside of dance music are tweeting about.

What does om telolet om mean? — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) December 20, 2016

OM TELOLET OM — Zedd (@Zedd) December 20, 2016

just went outside and yelled om telolet om at a bus – obviously hasn't made it to Australia yet — michael clafford (@Michael5SOS) December 21, 2016

Sooo could anyone tell me what om telolet om means? — Cameron Fuller (@cameron_fuller) December 21, 2016

Beep beep…Om Telolet Om 🚌🚌🚌 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) December 21, 2016

