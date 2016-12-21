Barcelona Vs. Hercules Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Match Online

Goooaaaaaal! Barcelona play Hercules in the return leg of the Copa Del Rey on Dec. 21 at Camp Nou. The teams are tied at 1-1, so, there should be goals and plenty of action. Click To Watch.

Barcelona will be aiming to win this match comfortably before their home fans after the surprise result in the first game. They will start of as heavy favorites against Hercules who will be aiming for a huge upset if they are to proceed in the competition. Don’t miss any of the action. The kick off is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET.

Sports fans can catch this game via Bein Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable info.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH BARCELONA VS. HERCULES LIVE STREAM.

The hosts will bring out the big guns of Lionel Messi, 29, and Luis Suarez, 29, in this match as they aim to shoot down Hercules. Manager Luis Enrique will aim to ensure that there are no slip-ups in this game as his superstars take to the field. Nothing more than a convincing win will do.

In the first match Barca’s Carles Alena, 18, struck a sublime effort in the 58th minute to cancel out David Mainz, 31, close-range opener six minutes earlier, but the holders had to settle for a draw much to the frustration of their fans. Hercules will be hoping to build on this performance but the reality is that they could be in for a long night.

Barcelona gave a lot of their top stars the night off in the first leg because they had a match against Real Madrid on the horizon but more of the first team are bound to start this match. And if the likes of Neymar, 24, are in the mood then it is impossible to see anything other than a big win for Barca against their second tier opponents.

