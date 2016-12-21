Victoria Justice Dating Reeve Carney: Couple Fell For Each Other Filming ‘Rocky Horror’

Courtesy of FOX

New couple alert! Victoria Justice and Reeve Carney are officially dating! It was revealed on Dec. 21 that the duo started their romance on the set of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ and they’ve been going strong ever since! We have all the adorable deets, right here.

It’s the real deal! Victoria Justice, 23, and Reeve Carney, 33, are a couple, and a very cute one at that! The duo made their official debut at the Just Jared holiday party, and they were so sweet we could die! They showed up strapped into one giant ugly Christmas sweater and looking very lovey-dovey!

While this is their first major couple appearance, a source tells E! that “they’ve been together for a couple months now and aren’t going out of their way to hide it but just don’t go out together in public a ton.” However, all bets were off when they were at the party. “They obviously came together and were acting like a couple, holding hands and taking cute pics in the photo booth,” said the source.

The duo first started heating up on the set of Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again!, in which Victoria played Janet and Reeve was the creepy butler Riff Raff. The special “was the genesis of their relationship and where it all began,” the source explained. Aww!

To be honest, we had a feeling that Victoria and Reeve were dating. We first saw them together in a picture from the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride on Halloween, and they looked pretty cozy. Plus Victoria has posted some photos of Reeve, but always referred to him as her “co-star.” Now we know they’re so much more than that!

