‘Fifty Shades Darker’ & 17 More Highly-Anticipated Movies Of 2017

The year 2017 is going to include so many epic movies that you’re going to want to see. From the ‘Fifty Shades’ sequel to Disney’s ‘Beauty & The Beast,’ these are the movies to have on your radar in 2017!

Ever since Fifty Shades of Grey came out in 2016, fans have been anxiously awaiting the sequel, Fifty Shades Darker. The wait is almost over. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are back as Christian and Anastasia.

The movie picks up right where the last one left off, with Christian begging for Ana to take him back. Fifty Shades Darker is going to be sexier and more shocking than the first movie. The sequel will hit theaters on Feb. 10, 2017. Just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Beauty & The Beast is another movie that the world can’t wait to see. The Disney movie we know and love so much is getting the live-action treatment, with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens starring as Belle and the Beast. They’ll be joined by Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson, Luke Evans, and more A-list stars in the enchanting movie. Beauty & The Beast will hit theaters on March 17, 2017.

Peter Parker is making a comeback yet again in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Holland is taking on the role of the web-slinging superhero. The Marvel movie will focus on a young Spider-Man as he tries to balance saving New York and high school. Michael Keaton, known for playing Batman in the Tim Burton movies, is doing a role reversal and playing a villain!

From the return of Pirates of Caribbean to yet another Fast & Furious movie, 2017 is already shaping up to be full of blockbusters. Check out the rest of the most anticipated movies of 2017 by looking through our gallery now!

