Tony Bennett: Fans Gush Over Music Legend’s Stunning Birthday Special Performance

Whoa! Tony Bennett knocked one out of the park when he ended his own 90th birthday celebration with one heck of a performance. The singer capped off the epic show with not just one, but three, amazing songs, and the fans in the audience, and at home, definitely took note!

Tony Bennett, 90, is a musical icon who has been in the industry almost his entire life. And both his amazing career and his magical time on Earth were honored on the Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come special on Dec. 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

But even though the epic celebration was filled with performances by some fantastic singers, like Lady Gaga, it was when Tony himself took the stage at the very end to sing a trio of songs that fans lost their minds! The legend crooned his way through “The Best Is Yet To Come,” “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” and “How Do You Keep The Music Playing,” and naturally nailed them all!

“I’ve had a lot of wonderful years in my life,” Tony said to his adoring audience, filled with stars like Alec Baldwin, Kevin Spacey and Michael Bublé. “But I want to tell what you folks did tonight is the greatest thing that ever happened to me in my whole career, and I’ve done a lot of things. But not like tonight, tonight is something that will live in my mind forever and ever. Thanks for being so wonderful to me everybody.” OMG, can someone hand us a tissue over here?

And, of course we weren’t the only ones who lost it over Tony’s performance, as the response on Twitter was insane. “Wow @itstonybennett voice is still smooth as velvet even at 90. Timeless, indeed! # Tony90,” one user wrote. “#TonyBennett is the definition of cool…Such a classy guy…Smooth vocals…They don’t make em like him..He is a national treasure #Tony90,” another tweeted.

Singing along to every word watching #Tony90 tonight. A living legend is honored this evening, and is in the best of company. Love ya, Tony! — DTONE (@DTone15) December 21, 2016

One of the best concerts I've ever attended was by Tony Bennett. True entertainer. Happy Birthday, Sir. #Tony90 — Sara Funaiock (@sfunaiock) December 21, 2016

"How do you keep the music playing? How do you make it last?" YOU make it last, Tony. ❤ #Tony90 — Abigail |-/ (@abigail_cunn) December 21, 2016

Wow @itstonybennett voice is still smooth as velvet even at 90. Timeless, indeed! #Tony90 — Ja (@Hissandwhine) December 21, 2016

#TonyBennett is the definition of cool…Such a classy guy…Smooth vocals…They don't make em like him..He is a national treasure #Tony90 — Wayne R (@WaynieTDot) December 21, 2016

Happy birthday, Tony! Here’s to your amazing life and a fantastic career. You sure are one heck of a singer! May you have many, many more years of making music ahead of you.

