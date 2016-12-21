Courtesy of Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Gisele Bundchen has been lying low lately, even steering clear of her beloved bikini selfies, which, according to a new report, means she might be pregnant with her & Tom Brady’s 3rd child together! SO exciting! Find out what an alleged friend of hers has to say about her reported pregnancy here.

For about a month now, Gisele Bundchen, 36, has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part, even refraining from posting selfies on her Instagram account. Instead, the model has been filling her social media sites with pics of her husband Tom Brady, 39, and their two adorable kids Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4. The reason for all the secrecy? Friends reportedly think the blonde bombshell is pregnant, according to OK! magazine.

“Everyone thinks she’s probably pregnant again,” an alleged friend of Gisele’s told the mag. “Gisele loves being a mom, and she’s always wanted a ton of kids.” And while we can’t confirm if the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is actually expecting, it would make sense. After all, according to the source, “the timing is right” as Gisele has reportedly retired from the runway and Tom’s NFL season is coming to a close.

Even Tom is apparently “into the idea of having a big family,” the insider revealed. “Initially he and Gisele wanted to aim for a child every three years. With his Deflategate scandal last year, they got a little sidetracked, but now they’re ready.” In addition to Benjamin and Vivian, Tom also has a 9-year-old son named John whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan, 45.

It’s clear both Tom and Gisele love parenthood as they’re often seen hanging out with their kids and supporting them at sports games. We would definitely love to see this hot duo add another little one to their sweet fam! Only time will tell though if Gisele is actually pregnant.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Tom and Gisele are actually pregnant? Or is this just another rumor?

