Texas Mom & Baby Son Found Murdered In Bed With Their Throats Slit — So Sad

A mother and her 3-month-old son were found murdered in their Texas home, their throats slit. The child's father was reportedly the one who discovered the slain bodies after he returned home from work.

Talk about a holiday horror. Craig Vandewege came home on the night of Dec. 15 at around 9:30 only to find his wife, Shanna Vandewege, 36, and their 3-month-old son, Diederik, dead in their bed, according to the statement he gave police. Shanna’s and Diederik’s bodies were horrifically found with their throats slit, and police are deeming their deaths a homicide as they died from having their “necks cut,” a Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office spokeswoman told People magazine.

Fort Worth police went to the family’s house after receiving a call from Saginaw police reporting a man (Craig) had called after finding the woman and child dead, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Shanna was a registered nurse at a nearby hospital but was on maternity leave after welcoming baby Diederik in August. The family had also recently moved from Denver, Colorado, to Fort Worth, Texas, according to a GoFundMe page that was created to help pay for funeral expenses.

“They tried so long to have a baby,” Mark Riddle, Shanna’s father, told ABC8 of his daughter’s growing family. “She had three miscarriages prior to having one.” And while police have yet to comment on a motive, Craig told police he wanted to consult with his attorney before talking to authorities further, detectives said, according to Dallas News.

Meeting with police for a second time on Dec. 19, Detective Matt Barron said Craig left the meeting to call his attorney and has had no contact with police since. “It’s standard and it’s normal for us to try to exclude people close [to the victim] before we can move on and look elsewhere,” Matt said. “It stalls our investigation if there’s somebody that close that says flat out, ‘No, I’m not going to do it.'” Yikes!

The detective added, “Anyone we can’t eliminate is obviously a suspect until we can eliminate them. This extremely hinders our ability to move ahead and definitely hinders our ability to eliminate him.” Hopefully Craig learns to cooperate soon. After all, we can only imagine Shanna’s friends and family wants to close this investigation as soon as possible.

“Shanna was a beautiful soul and a dedicated nurse and mother,” a friend wrote on the GoFundMe page. “All our thoughts and prayers are with Shanna’s family. There are no words to describe how much she will be missed and how difficult this time is.”

Our hearts go out to Shanna and Diederick's family during this extremely difficult time.