Tegan and Sara give fans a candid look at their Love You To Death Tour in the music video for ‘That Girl’, and it’s making us feel all the feels. If you didn’t catch them live this year, all the more reason to watch this beautiful visual postcard!
Tegan and Sara dropped the 10th and final music video in support of their album Love You To Death today, Dec. 21, and it’s a sentimental look back at their 2016 tour. Watch it above!
Tegan & Sara Create A Perfect Candy-Colored World In ‘Stop Desire’ Music Video — Watch
Directed by Allister Ann, the black and white “That Girl” video offers a cool view at what the fans don’t get to see at a Tegan and Sara concert. Here, we watch the girls goof off between shows, get ready in the dressing room and discover what it looks like from behind when they go on stage. As someone who was lucky to attend a few shows this year, this brought back amazing memories, and you can really feel the appreciation that the twins have for their fans and life on the road.
“This year has been incredible. We have nothing but love and gratitude for our amazing fans,” Tegan Quin, 36, wrote on Instagram. “Our time on the road this year reminded us again just how lucky we are to do what we do, and how proud we are of the community of fans that are drawn to what we create.”
For the video for That Girl (link in bio), our 10th and final video from LY2D, we brought director @allister.ann out with us on the road in Canada and the US to capture a behind the scenes look at our life on tour. This year has been incredible. We have nothing but love and gratitude for our amazing fans. Our time on the road this year reminded us again just how lucky we are to do what we do, and how proud we are of the community of fans that are drawn to what we create. We hope you have enjoyed all 10 videos as much as we have! I will be doing a Facebook Live chat at 10am PST today, so come ask me all the questions you've been wanting to ask all year! xoxo TRQ
Check out Tegan and Sara’s 2017 tour dates here.