Tegan and Sara dropped the 10th and final music video in support of their album Love You To Death today, Dec. 21, and it’s a sentimental look back at their 2016 tour. Watch it above!

Directed by Allister Ann, the black and white “That Girl” video offers a cool view at what the fans don’t get to see at a Tegan and Sara concert. Here, we watch the girls goof off between shows, get ready in the dressing room and discover what it looks like from behind when they go on stage. As someone who was lucky to attend a few shows this year, this brought back amazing memories, and you can really feel the appreciation that the twins have for their fans and life on the road.

“This year has been incredible. We have nothing but love and gratitude for our amazing fans,” Tegan Quin, 36, wrote on Instagram. “Our time on the road this year reminded us again just how lucky we are to do what we do, and how proud we are of the community of fans that are drawn to what we create.”

