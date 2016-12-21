Scarlett Johansson & ‘Sing’ Cast Belt Out ‘Wonderful Christmas Time’ With Paul McCartney

The cast of Sing got everyone in the holiday spirit with a Brady Bunch style jam on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The late night host joined in with the cast and a surprise appearance from Paul McCartney that made everyone merry with a holiday classic. Click here to watch!

Jimmy Fallon, 42, kicked the holiday spirit into high gear on his late night show Tuesday Dec. 20 with some help from the cast of Sing. Famous faces like Reese Witherspoon, 40, Matthew McConaughey, 47, and Scarlett Johansson, 32, joined Jimmy and his in-house band The Roots for a sing-a-long. Everyone belted out the classic “Wonderful Christmastime” with the song’s creator – Paul McCartney, 74!

The video started off with Jimmy and The Roots in little squares like the iconic Brady Bunch opening before Jimmy’s tile slid over revealing Reese’s face. Scarlett joined in for the first round of the chorus then Matthew showed up, then everyone swapped into holiday outfits. Tori Kelly, 24, and the animated animals from Sing with fellow co-star Seth MacFarlane, 43. The final Christmas surprise was the arrival of Sir Paul McCartney, which definitely added an extra does of holiday magic.

The Sing cast have been gearing up for the movie’s release on Dec. 21 about some adorable animated animals in a singing competition, but cast member Reese Witherspoon already has another hit on the horizon. The movie star is headed to the small screen in HBO’s mini series Big Little Lies in 2017. The show’s trailer got people buzzing about the adaptation of the beloved book by Liane Moriarty. Reese certainly has great taste when it comes to picking her projects.

From the star-studded voices on Sing, Lies‘ cast list proved to be just as stellar. Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Nicole Kidman play mothers living in Monterrey, but things take a dark turn one night and soon the word “murder” is being thrown around. Count us as intrigued to see how the show measures up to the book!

HollywoodLifers, does this Sing edition of “Wonderful Christmastime” get you in the holiday spirit? Sound off in the comments below!