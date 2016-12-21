8 TV Show Cancellations In 2016 That We’re Still Reeling Over

Image Courtesy of FX

With 2016 coming to an end, we have to give a nod to the shows that got the ax. While some had it coming, sure, there are others that we’re still pretty torn about! Which show were you sad to say goodbye to?

We kept this gallery to eight, but it could have gone on and on. With over 400 scripted TV shows, there has to be room for new ones — however, it’s always sad to see good ones go. One that stood out was FX’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, which ran two seasons. While it ended on a great note, there was so much more that the story could do and with Denis Leary leading, we all knew there were no limits in sight.

Another bummer and actual shocker was Penny Dreadful; Showtime didn’t even announce it was canceled, but the season three finale just ended very tragically, with “the end” written across the screen. The showrunner originally had only planned it through three seasons and with the death at the end, most were convinced the show couldn’t really continue without that character anyway.

Heading back to comedy we come to The Grinder, the one that really shocked everyone when it ended. Fox’s show brought back Fred Savage and Rob Lowe to TV and it was actually extremely popular with fans — so much that fans got it trending on Twitter right away after its cancellation, since they were so upset. However, I have hopes that these two could work in TV together again — that chemistry was too good for a one time thing.

HollywoodLifers, go through our whole gallery to see every show that we’re bummed about saying goodbye to, and then let us know: which show were you sad to see get canceled this year? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.