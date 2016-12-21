Hilary Duff Moving On From Jason Walsh With Scott Eastwood? — Their Sexy Date Night

REX/Shutterstock

Ummmm, is it just us, or would this totally be the hottest couple EVER?! Hilary Duff was reportedly getting flirty with Scott Eastwood during a night out on Dec. 17, and it totally has people buzzing about whether or not they’re dating. What do you guys think?!

Hilary Duff, 29, was out in Los Angeles with a friend on Dec. 17 when she got to talking to a super hot guy — Scott Eastwood! The famous duo reportedly struck up a conversation when they both found themselves at Catch LA, according to E! News.

“At one point she was very flirtatious with Scott,” an insider tells the site. “The two talked for quite some time. Hilary was all smiles and looked happier than ever despite her recent split.” The Younger star briefly dated her trainer, Jason Walsh, earlier this year, but they reportedly ended things in November, just two months after she confirmed the relationship.

Things must have went well between her and Scott, though, because E! reports that they even left Catch together to continue the party at 1OAK. “They were very casually chatting, but no obvious PDA,” another source reveals. Hey, sometimes you just have to take it slow! It’s unclear if the two exchanged numbers or made any plans to meet again, but we’re definitely shipping them!

Hilary has focused on her career and raising her son, Luca, since she split from her husband, Mike Comrie, 36, in 2014, but now that it’s been a few years — the divorce was finalized in Feb. 2016 — it looks like she’s ready to get back on the dating scene. Meanwhile, Scott is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood and has been linked to ladies like Nina Dobrev, 27, and Charlotte McKinney, 23, but he has yet to find someone to settle down with.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Hilary and Scott would make a cute couple?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.