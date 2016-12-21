Scott Disick Has ‘Been A Rock’ For Rob Kardashian During Difficult Blac Chyna Drama

Rob Kardashian has been struggling to deal with everything going down between him and Blac Chyna, and we hear that Scott Disick is supporting Rob throughout the ordeal. Find out why Scott is the perfect person for Rob to lean on!

Scott Disick, 33, is absolutely here for Rob Kardashian, 29, as he tries to make sense of all of the drama with Blac Chyna, 28, a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

“Scott Disick has been a rock for Rob Kardashian during his rough week leading up to the holiday,” the insider reveals. “Scott has been reaching out to Rob multiple times a day lending support, and the two have been in constant contact during this challenging time for Rob and Blac.”

Of course, Scott has always been on Rob’s side, especially as we saw on the first season of Rob & Chyna, when Scott took on the role of Rob’s life and fitness coach. It’s not a surprise that he’s now there for him emotionally!

“Scott has been through it all with Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob appreciates his advice and sense of humor through the tough times,” the insider adds. Yep, he and Kourtney have faced just about every relationship issue known to man!

As for spending Christmas without his estranged fiancee and their baby Dream — according to a new report, Chyna is 100% not invited to Khristmas with the Kardashians — it’s not going to be easy for Rob, but he knows he’ll get through it. “Thanks to Scott, Rob is feeling like he is going to be okay this Christmas,” the source shares. As a source told PEOPLE: “Rob’s family is over Chyna. She is not invited to Kris Jenner’s holiday party.” Ouch!

