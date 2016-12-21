Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds: Their Newborn Daughter’s Adorable Name Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively, 29, and Ryan Reynolds‘s, 40 newborn baby girl is the CUTEST, and it looks like she has a name to match! The happy news of the couple’s second child’s birth broke on Sept. 30, and seriously, the name they chose for their littlest one is absolutely adorable! Remember, Blake and Ryan are already parents to daughter James, 2, so they’re use to picking original names — and this newest one is no different!

The Gossip Girl alum and Ryan chose to name their little girl Ines Reynolds, according to US Weekly. WHAT a stellar name, right? We’re kind of in love with it! Ines is a Greek name and means kind, innocent, and chaste. SO precious! The monkier is pronounced ee-NEZH, according to nameberry.com, and it’s the Portuguese variation of Agnes.

We love that Blake and Ryan chose such cute names for their kids, but apparently not everyone likes that they named their first child James, despite her being a girl. In fact, back in February, Ryan defended James’ name during an appearance on Good Morning America. “In the spectrum of weird celebrity baby names, I feel like we’re not really breaking any new ground here,” he said. “I mean, I didn’t call her Summer Squash Meadowlark, or something.”

He definitely has a point there! And hey, we love that they’ve taken a modern approach to naming their kids! “It’s a family name, and I liked having a boy’s name,” Blake said of James’ name on Good Morning America in April. The actress also revealed why she and her husband initially chose to keep James’ name a secret for so long.

“It’s her life. She should have her privacy until she chooses not to have her privacy, just as I got to choose and my husband got to choose,” she said. But nonetheless, Blake and Ryan chose to have their precious little ones make their public debut on on Dec. 15 as the Deadpool actor received his newly-minted star on Hollywood Walk of Fame! And you better believe the family affair was beyond adorable!

