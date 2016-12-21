Rob Kardashian Will Choose Blac Chyna Over Family If They To Force Him To Drop Her

REX/Shutterstock

Rob Kardashian is living proof that love conquers all! The reality star would choose Blac Chyna over his family IF they ever forced him to leave her, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read more about this possibly shocking ultimatum, here.

Forcing Rob Kardashian, 29, to pick between his fiancée and family is the worst-case scenario, but a harsh ultimatum like this could happen at any moment. “Rob’s family is making a huge mistake by trying to pressure him to give her up — it’s a very bad move,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s not ready to let Blac [Chyna] go as he still wants a future with her. Things have been so good between Rob and his family lately, but they’re risking it all by taking such a hard stance on Chyna.”

Sadly, Blac, 28, has had a hard time getting in good graces with the Kardashian since the beginning. Their shared tension started way back when Kylie Jenner and Tyga first started dating, and it hasn’t gotten any easier over the years. Even after blessing Rob with his first child, the family, namely Kris Jenner, seems to be dissing her. While showing off her insane Christmas decorations, we couldn’t help but notice that the momager left Blac’s name off the family gingerbread house. The former stripper wasn’t even invited to the Kardashian’s Christmas party!

“If they’re smart, they’ll back down on this for now,” the source continues. “If he’s pushed, Rob is going to pick Chyna over his family. He’s still in love with her.” Maybe the sock designer is blinded by love, but the Kardashians aren’t totally in the wrong for standing at a distance, especially after the couple’s alleged drunken fight. It’s been reported that Blac hit Rob during an explosive argument before walking out on him. It’s a messy situation right now!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Rob would choose Blac over his family?

