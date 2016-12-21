Rob Kardashian ‘Begging’ Tyga For Advice On How To ‘Deal With & Understand’ Chyna

REX/Shutterstock

While students are home for winter break, Rob Kardashian is about to get schooled by Tyga! The 29-year-old needs help to ‘deal with and understand’ his fiancee, Blac Chyna, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tyga’s agreed to be his professor. Read on for all the details.

Rob Kardashian, 29, better get his pen and paper out and prepare to take copious notes. He’s simply tired of fight after fight with his girl Blac Chyna, 28. Luckily for the Rob & Chyna star, he’s cool with her ex Tyga, 27, who has agreed to sit him down for a class on Chyna 101.

“Rob reached out to Tyga recently, begging T to help him deal with and understand Chyna,” a source close to the engaged couple revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “Tyga told Rob flat out to go and buy himself the biggest and loudest set of Beats By Dr. Dre headphones so he can have some soothing music to listen to when Chyna goes off on one of her hour long rants.

“They both got a good laugh [but] in all seriousness, Tyga suggested that he just listen to Chyna and agree with whatever she says, nod his head yes when she’s yelling, and under no circumstances is he to try to win an argument with her,” the source said. “Nobody wins an argument with Chyna! She nags and goes on and on and on like Teyana Taylor did in Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Rob and Chyna’s relationship has been so dramatic that it’s gotten to the point where his family doesn’t even want her at their annual Christmas fiesta. “Rob’s family is over Chyna,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is not invited to Kris [Jenner]’s holiday party.” “Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream [Kardashian] though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga’s the best person to give Rob advice?

