Rihanna Channels Santa Claus In Huge Red Leather Belt: Love Or Loathe?

Rihanna headed to her all-time favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica on Dec. 20th, when she was spotted wearing a seriously festive outfit! She looked like real-life Santa Claus in this thick red belt and we can’t decide if we love it or loathe it. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Rihanna, 28, was enjoying a nice dinner out at her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica on Dec. 20th, and she looked totally ready for the holidays as she stepped out wearing Santa Claus’ belt.

RiRi is seriously getting in the holiday spirit and we love it. Earlier this week he was spotted out and about wearing a Santa hat that said ‘I’ve been good,’ and now most recently, she rocked her Santa belt. She arrived at dinner rocking a double breasted, black satin blazer with buttons lining the front. Ri paired the jacket with a pair of baggy and distressed light-wash boyfriend jeans with a gaping hole on the knee.

While her outfit was pretty simple compared to her usual crazy fun and quirky looks, she of course had to take the outfit to the next level when she cinched in her waist with a gigantic red leather belt that took up her entire stomach and featured a giant silver clasp. Plus, the entire belt was left hanging down, making it the biggest attraction of her outfit.

It literally looks like Rihanna took her thick red leather belt straight from Santa Claus’ suit and we cannot even handle it. She topped her entire look off with a delicate diamond choker necklace and a pair of black pointy-toed patent leather booties. We love Rihanna and we think it’s so cool how brave she is when it comes t6o fashion and style, but we’re not so sure how we feel about this look.

What do you guys think of Rihanna’s outfit — do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

