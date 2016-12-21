Rihanna Stuns With Dewy Skin In California — Get Her Glow

SplashNews

Christmas in California! Despite the frigid weather back in New York, Rihanna is living her best life in California right before the holidays, and her skin is absolutely glowing!

Rihanna looked dewy and fresh as she went out to dinner on Dec. 20 at one of her go-to spots, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Her skin was actually glowing — she was wearing barely any makeup and looked flawless.

Her hair was pulled into a high ponytail, with massive curls cascading down her shoulders. Rihanna went blonde just a couple days ago, and looked so cute with the hair in an Instagram snap, but she’s ditched the blonde wig in favor of her dark strands.

Her makeup was minimal for her dinner date — just glossy and dewy all over. Her cheekbones popped and her lips were full and plump. She rocked just a bit of eye makeup, maybe some mascara, and looked so gorgeous.

We love how naturally beautiful she is and love seeing Rihanna wearing no makeup.

She really got into the Christmas spirit wearing a giant Santa-themed red leather belt with silver buckle. She used it to cinch in a black tuxedo jacket. Always the style trendsetter. She paired it with jeans and black patent leather boots!

Rihanna was just honored at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, becoming the first woman ever to win the Shoe of the Year Award for her FENTY PUMA Creepers. Congrats, RiRi!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Rihanna without makeup in California? She is glowing!

