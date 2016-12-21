Richard Marx Insists He’s No ‘Big Hero’ After Subduing Rowdy Plane Passenger

Courtesy of Richard Marx Twitter

Don’t call him a hero! Richard Marx has finally spoken out, letting his fans know that both he and wife Daisy Fuentes are fine, but that he does not think what he did to help airline passengers is a big deal.

Richard Marx, 53, became a viral superstar after photos of him restraining an allegedly violent man spread online. However, the international pop star is reacting to the attention by saying he was just doing what was right.

“No big ‘hero’ move at all. Just did what I would hope anyone would do in same situation,” he tweeted on Monday evening, December 20. “Daisy and I are home safe and sound,” he added. “Tnx 4 concern.” Daisy Fuentes, 50, was on the flight with her husband, but has yet to speak out about the incident involving her husband.

In case you missed the news, Richard was a massive help in keeping a Korean Air passenger restrained after the man allegedly had a violent outburst on a long flight. Pictures appear to show Richard jumping up to grab the man, then later helping to tie him to a plane seat with rope to keep him from hurting anyone else. According to eyewitnesses, Richard was a huge help in keeping the man subdued for four long hours on the flight.

One eyewitness tweeted that the man in question allegedly physically pushed flight attendants and even pulled their hair. The very same eyewitness claims that Richard was the first passenger to jump up and help the attendants, eventually getting the man under control and helping the flight attendants and other passengers remain safe for the rest of their travels.

Sorry Richard, but it sure sounds like you were a hero to us!

