OMG! Insane new video of the passenger Richard Marx helped restrain on a Korean Air flight has been revealed, and it shows just how violent the man was towards the flight attendants and other passengers. Click inside to watch.

Richard Marx, 53, is definitely at the top of Santa’s nice list after going up against this outrageous passenger on his December 20 Korean Air flight with wife, Daisy Fuentes, 50. A shocking new video shows the passenger towards the end of the incident, and as he’s being tied to his seat with rope — literally — his outbursts continue. Neither Richard nor Daisy can be seen in this video, but it gives everyone a good idea of what they endured.

In the video, the young man is pushed down into a seat by an older man and two female flight attendants. As the camera comes in closer you can see that the young man is extremely angry about the situation, especially as the older man is holding him down and keeping his hands pressed into his lap so he can’t physically lash out at them. The two airline attendants quickly rush to tie the rope around the passenger in hopes of keeping him in his seat, and this only infuriates the young man more.

He can be seen repeatedly spitting on the older man, directly hitting him in the face at least three or four times. He also yells and screams a lot, to which he is mostly ignored as the three people work hard just to keep the man restrained. Even after they think he’s been successfully tied down, the young man starts violently kicking at the older man and even a female flight attendant, which is scary to watch.

It’s still unclear what made this young man so upset that he felt the need to scream, yell and get physical on the long flight. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like anyone was seriously injured, though the older man does show off the red marks on his wrist after he helped restrain the young man into a seat.

