Richard Marx: 5 Things To Know About Pop Star Who Restrained Unruly Passenger

You know the crazy story of 80s heartthrob Richard Marx’s heroic actions to subdue a passenger on a Korean Air flight. Now, Here’s everything you need to know about the singer.

Richard Marx, 53, was on a flight from the Vietnamese capital Hanoi to Seoul, South Korea when another passenger began creating disruptions on the Korean Air flight. The man apparently was intoxicated and had begun attacking the person sitting next to him. The flight attendants attempted to subdue the man, but failed as he tried to hit them and pull their hair! The chaos persisted for four hours and finally with the help of Richard and a few other men they were able to restrain the him. Here’s five things to know about Richard beyond his incredible heroic actions earlier this week.

1. He was a pop singer in the late 80s.

Among his greatest hits were “Right Here Waiting” and “Endless Summer Nights.” His song “Don’t Mean Nothing” off his debut album earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. His second album Repeat Offender hit number one and he still holds the record for having his first seven singles all reach the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. Impressive!

2. He wrote songs for Kenny Rogers, 78 and the St. Elmo’s Fire soundtrack.

Beyond having some mega-hits of his own, Richard also has an incredible resume as a song writer. He wrote Kenny Roger’s hit “Crazy” in one night. He told Rolling Stone, he walked “up to Kenny and said, ‘Hey, I heard what you said yesterday, and I’m a songwriter, and I wrote this song, and I’d love you to hear it.’ To Kenny’s credit and kindness, rather than calling security to have me escorted out, he said, ‘OK, let’s hear it.'” Kenny changed two words and took co-credit for the song. Richard also co-wrote “If I Turn You Away” for the 80s smash movie with David Foster, 67.

3. He married TV host Daisy Fuentes, 50, last year.

Richard married Daisy, who was also on the plane with him, in 2015. The pair said their “I Dos” in snow-covered Aspen, Colorado last December. The pair met in 2014 on set for Richard’s music video “Beautiful Goodbye,” which Daisy helped write. Richard sang Daisy’s praises to People while filming the video and said, “In addition to writing the song with me, Daisy is the epitome of sexy, elegance and class.” Aw! Richard was previously married to Cynthia Rhodes, 60, aka Penny from Dirty Dancing. They divorced in 2014.

4. He wrote N*SYNC’s hit “This I Promise You.”

Excuse us while we pick our jaws up off the floor. He also penned Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer” and Josh Groban’s single “To Where You Are” from his first album. Talk about a hit-maker!

5. After the insane ordeal on the plane, he said he’s “not a hero.”

After the scary incident on the plane, Richard tweeted his actions were, “no big ‘hero’ move at all,” and said he only did what he “would hope anyone would do in the same situation.” He then thanked everyone for their concern. An eye-witness of the incident claims Richard was the first passenger to stand up and try to help the crew restrain the aggressive individual. What a stand-up guy!

