NY Knicks City Dancers Reveal Workout Secrets During Intense Barre Class Battle: Watch

The results are in! It’s the battle of the NY Knicks City Dancers and HollywoodLife.com’s reporters! We EXCLUSIVELY hit the gym with the KCD women where we took on one of their hardest workouts ever — the Physique 57 barre class! The competition was stiff and things got crazy, but you HAVE to see what happened… Watch here!

Talk about a workout! The New York Knicks City Dancers were kind enough to invite HollywoodLife.com to EXCLUSIVELY work out with some of their team at Physique 57 in NYC, Dec. 12! HL’s very own, Jenna Lemoncelli (me) and Ali Stagnitta took an intense barre class taught by KCD’s veteran dancer, Sydney Lotuaco, and things got pretty interesting…

When Ali and I walked into the Financial District studio, we were sure we would crush the barre class… However, we didn’t take into account that we were up against professionals who take the court at Madison Square Garden during every Knicks home game.

First, let me explain the class we were about to take on. Sydney teaches barre classes at Physique 57, which offers result-driven workouts, that use your own bodyweight as resistance to target muscles in your arms, thighs, and abs. The workout includes muscle-toning arm exercises, intense thigh and seat sequences, waist-clenching ab moves, and stretches. Let’s just say, it’s not easy. But, that’s exactly why it works. I mean look at these gorgeous women…

We're so excited to be taking a @physique57 class today with our very own instructor, #KCDSydney!💪🏻💙 #KnicksCityDancers #KeepingUpWithTheKCD A video posted by Knicks City Dancers (@knickscitydancers) on Dec 9, 2016 at 11:57am PST

So, we walked in all decked out in our Knicks gear, acting completely cocky and conceited… I’m not going to lie. In our defense, we work out and we’re active… or so we thought. We looked around at the extremely fit and strong KCD women, and although their rock hard abs, toned legs, and chiseled arms were front and center, we knew we had the class in the palm of our hands… maybe.

Actually, we were in a for a rude awakening. It was obvious that Ali and I didn’t blend in with the KCD squad, but hey, they’re professionals. Although we gave it our best and tried to keep up with their intense class, we barely made it through 30 minutes before calling it quits. From the arm weights, to the push-ups and planks, all the way to the squats, my body was shaking and Ali the sweatiest one there (which makes sense, because the KCD captains, Kerrie and Jess, said she killed it). Go, Ali!

Some valuable lessons the KCD entertainers taught Ali and I were:

1. Practice makes perfect. Just because you’re not great at a workout the first time, doesn’t mean it’s not for you (point taken). In the end, you have to be open to trying new things and changing up your fitness routine for the best results.

2. Looking good isn’t about the looks. The KCD women are strong and powerful, and have long-lasting results because of balance and limits. They eat plentiful, nutritious diets with proteins fruits and vegetables. And, the girls work out the right way; meaning, they don’t overdo it with painful hours-long workouts. They work every muscle, using the correct form.

In all honesty, the barre class was difficult, but it was definitely a workout that ANYONE can do. I think Ali and I just got a little cocky when thinking that we could school professionals. LOL… lesson learned. But, we would take Physique 57’s barre class over and over, and I’d definitely recommend the class to anyone. Sydney and the rest of the KCD dancers showed us how to stay in shape and do it right, especially during the holiday season!

You can check out these amazingly talented women by attending a Knicks game at their home court of Madison Square Garden!

