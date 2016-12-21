North Carolina Lawmakers Shamefully Reject Repeal Of Anti-LGBT ‘Bathroom Bill’

Rex/Shutterstock

Ugh, even more bad news as we end 2016! North Carolina lawmakers met to discuss repealing the discriminatory ‘bathroom bill’ that forces transgender people to use the public restroom of their birth sex. Unfortunately, they rejected killing the law. Keep reading for the sad details.

North Carolina lawmakers held a special session Dec. 21 to debate whether or not to repeal the state’s anti-LGBT “bathroom bill” that mandates transgender folks use the public restroom of their birth sex. Under HB2, transgender people are banned from using public bathrooms and changing facilities that corresponded to their gender identity. The Charlotte City Council voted on Dec. 19 to rescind their local law that ended up leading to the statewide bill. Legislative Democrats then filed a bill to make that go statewide by repealing HB2, but it ended up sadly going down in defeat at the hands of GOP lawmakers.

The state came under heavy fire after the legislature passed the controversial HB2 that was signed into law by Republican Gov. Pat McCrory last March. Following the explosive move, North Carolina faced a national backlash from businesses and entertainers who boycotted the state as a result. Both voters and legislators took to Twitter to express their disgust that the law wasn’t repealed.

Dear @NBA, @theacc and @NCAA: Continue your economic boycotts of North Carolina indefinitely. The state will never do what's right. #hb2 — Jovan (@CSRA_prsn) December 22, 2016

No repeal of HB2. We are adjourned. Major disappointment. #ncpol #ncga — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) December 22, 2016

The disaster & shame caused by #HB2 was created by #NCGA for no reason other than hate & fear mongering. Accept nothing but full repeal. — ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) December 21, 2016

No @MLS expansion in #NorthCarolina until #HB2 has been repealed. Backwards and Discriminatory state deserves no teams. #HB2repeal — Dan Clark (@D_Clark19) December 22, 2016

Stay out of NC.#HB2 Don't support a state of hate. https://t.co/Jy1LNXoGkJ — Sarah Ferguson (@ferguriffic) December 22, 2016

We won't back down. We will continue to fight. sending love and support to ALL who continue to be affected by this horrendous law. 💘 #HB2 — Hunter Schafer (@hunterjschafer) December 22, 2016

Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas cancelled concerts in NC in protest of the law, and the NCAA pulled all of its 2017 tournaments from the sports loving Tar Heel state. North Carolinians lost $58.3 million when PayPal and an “unnamed tech company” ditched planned expansions there which would have brought the state over 400 new jobs. In protest, the NBA yanked their 2017 All-Star game from Charlotte, which would have brought in an estimated $106 million to the local economy. Numerous other businesses cancelled conventions and conferences in the state which would have brought in over $100 million to Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro.

There was hope when Pat was defeated in the Nov 8 election by Democrat Roy Cooper, and the new Gov.-Elect has called HB2 “one of the most discriminatory laws in the country,” and pledged that the bill should be repealed. In a statement Dec. 19, he said that the repeal of the law, “will help to bring jobs, sports and entertainment events back and will provide the opportunity for strong LGBT protections in our state.” Unfortunately, the state’s legislature doesn’t agree with him.

