Noah Buble’s Liver Cancer Treatments Going Well — Gets To Spend Christmas At Home

Courtesy of Instagram

Michael Buble & his family received the BEST Christmas gift this year! While the singer’s oldest son, Noah, 3, was tragically diagnosed with live cancer last month, the tot’s chemo treatments have reportedly been going well. SO well in fact, he’s able to spend the holidays at home with his fam! Get all the heartwarming details here.

Noah Buble, 3, was discharged from the hospital earlier this month after his very first round of chemotherapy. And since the toddler, who’s the oldest son of Michael Buble, 41, and Luisana Lopilato, 29, responded well to treatment, he’s thankfully able to celebrate Christmas with his family at home, according to reports from Argentina. How amazing is THAT?

But while little Noah’s doctors have deemed him well enough to spend the holidays out of the hospital, the Buble family isn’t traveling to their usual destination of Canada for their festive celebrations. Instead, the family-of-three will be staying with relatives in Los Angeles rather than the Canadian crooner’s mansion in Vancouver, according to the Mirror. More relatives will be joining them there. And their decision to stay in the US makes perfect sense since Noah is being treated for liver cancer in LA.

Even Luisana’s actor brother Dario and her father Eduardo are set to travel to LA from their homes in her native Argentina to join her mother Beatriz so they can help plan and take part in a large family celebration. Since Noah’s November cancer diagnosis, reports in Argentina claim Beatriz hasn’t left her daughter’s and grandson’s sides.

Although cancer is a scary illness, Noah has been said to have a 90 percent chance of surviving. And so far things are apparently looking very good! With his first round of chemo being a success, Noah will receive liver surgery later this month after the holidays, then he’ll continue with a few more rounds of chemo.

“This is without doubt the best present for his parents and the relatives who have been helping them out since they learnt about his cancer diagnosis,” one Argentinian news site reportedly said. We certainly wish the Bubles all the best in the new year!

HollywoodLifers, please send your well-wishes to Noah and the entire Buble family below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.