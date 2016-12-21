Nicki Minaj ‘Loves’ That Fetty Wap Dating Rumors Are Getting Under Meek Mill’s Skin

REX/Shutterstock

Is Nicki Minaj out for revenge? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the curvaceous rapper is ‘loving’ all the Fetty Wap dating rumors! Why? Because they’re totally getting under ex Meek Mill’s skin. Read on for the juicy details!

Nicki Minaj, 34, is one insanely attractive woman, so we’re not surprised that everyone wants a piece of her. There’s a chance Fetty Wap, 25, is eyeballing her now too, and it’s totally rubbing Meek Mill, 29, the wrong way! “Nicki’s loving the rumors that she’s dating all these famous rappers because it’s getting under Meek’s skin, which she loves,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s hoping it will light the fire under his a** so he realizes that she’s a queen and that he should do something about it!”

The “Black Barbie” beauty has been itching to start a family with Meek, but due to their on-again off-again romance, settling down hasn’t exactly been easy. It’s even more frustrating that she couldn’t even get a proposal out of him while they were dating! As we previously told you, Nicki would have married Meek in a heartbeat as she’s ready to take the next step in her life. Unfortunately, he kind of ran out of time, and left room for another man like Fetty to possibly swoon in and snatch Nicki up.

It’s being reported that Nicki and the “Trap Queen” rapper have developed a close friendship, yet nothing romantic has happened…yet! The two stars are also working on music together, according to MediaTakeOut, which means there’s plenty of time for deeper feelings to develop. Nicki reportedly dumped Meek while they were celebrating her birthday in Turks and Caicos, which was only a few weeks ago! Clearly a woman as stunning as Nicki doesn’t stay on the single market for too long. It’s game on, Meek!

HollywoodLifers, can you blame Nicki for loving the dating rumors?

