Nicki Minaj & Fetty Wap Dating After Splitting With Meek Mill — Shocking Report

New couple alert?! Nicki Minaj and Fetty Wap are dating after her reported breakup with Meek Mill, according to a new claim, Dec. 21! Nicki and Fetty apparently have a ‘close relationship’ and fans are freaking out. Get the romance details here!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Fetty Wap, 25? Say what?! The female artist and the “679” rapper are an item, according to a new report from MediaTakeOut, Dec. 21! Nicki and Fetty have developed a “close relationship,” her friends tell the site, adding that the two music stars are “working on projects together, and maybe more.” OMG. Could you imagine getting some Nicki and Fetty tracks, along with a steamy romance all at once?…

However, this seems a bit too good to be true, don’t you think? Especially since Nicki is STILL with Meek Mill, 29, despite reports, including MTO‘s, that claim she and her longtime beau have split. In fact, “If Nicki and Meek were going to break up, they would have a long time ago,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding, that “there’s a lot of love between them.” Phew!

It’s no secret that Nicki’s remained by her man’s side throughout their tumultuous relationship and our source said, “Despite their ups-and-downs, she doesn’t intend on leaving him.” Not to mention, we learned that Nicki and Meek are even talking about starting a family together! SO cute!

With the split speculation at an all time high, Nicki and Meek surprisingly have yet to speak out on the breakup rumors, let alone the Fetty buzz. Like we said, Nicki and Meek are doing a-ok, so we’re not sure why Fetty’s being thrown into the mix. However, maybe an epic collaboration is in the works? We can only hope!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki and Fetty should date? Tell us below.

