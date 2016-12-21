Mischa Barton Slams ‘Awful’ Time On ‘DWTS’: ‘It Was Like The Hunger Games’

Image Courtesy of ABC

Mischa Barton did NOT volunteer as tribute! ‘The O.C.’ star, who competed on season 22 of ‘Dancing with Stars,’ completely trashed the reality show a harsh new interview, even slamming her partner.

“I had no idea it would be so bad. I got told off by my dancer,” Mischa Barton, 30, told The Ringer in a new interview, referencing the drama that she went through with pro, Artem Chigvintsev. She then referenced the outfits worn during the season.

“I was supposed to control the costumes — I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it. That didn’t happen,” she said. “It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set. I was so confused by it. It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”

The tension between Mischa and Artem was clear during the season — they were eliminated during the second episode. However, she did also tell the magazine that the show did help her a bit be more open with the world.

“I remember the days when you had no voice, and they could make up stories and say whatever they wanted, and now at least they have an insight into your life. People can see what you’re really like,” she added. “Twitter less so, but Instagram has an artistic side to it, where you can see through that person’s eye, what they creatively choose, what they’re up to and who they are — you get a feeling for them. I enjoy it now.”

Are you shocked that Mischa bashed the show, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.