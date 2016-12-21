Miley Cyrus’ Family Xmas: Liam Hemsworth Looks So Uncomfortable In Awkward Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

What’s Christmas without an awkward family photo? Just wait until you see how uncomfortable Liam Hemsworth looks placed alongside Miley Cyrus and her extravagant family in this new pic!

Does Liam Hemsworth, 26, really fit in with girlfriend Miley Cyrus and her wild family? Miley’s mom, Brandi Cyrus, just posted a big family photo of all the Cyrus kids together, and unfortunately Liam looks just a little out of place. Not only is he all the way on the right of the picture, but he’s standing next to Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, 55, who is sporting a slightly bizarre bearded-emo hairstyle we can’t quite explain.

Miley, 24, takes center stage in the photo and looks thrilled to be surrounded by her loved ones, including siblings Noah, 16, and Trace, 27. However, everyone in the photo seems to be holding someone or have their arms wrapped around another family member, while Liam stands off to the side with his hands clasped in front of him. Eek!

“Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing,” Brandi captioned the photo, along with a cute Christmas tree emoji to show how excited she was. While they may be thrilled to be together, maybe Liam is missing spending the holidays in his home country of Australia.

As you might remember, it was almost exactly a year before this photo was taken that rumors started swirling about Miley and Liam reconnecting. Shortly after Christmas 2015, Miley and Liam were photographed spending New Years Eve with his family, including brother Chris Hemsworth, 33, and his wife, Elsa, 40. So not only is it the holidays for Miley and Liam, but it’s also their anniversary! Well, at least one anniversary among money for this on-again/off-again couple!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Liam looks out of place with the Cyrus family? Comment below with your thoughts!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.