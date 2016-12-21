Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Does The Queen Approve Of Grandson’s Hot New Romance?

REX Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting serious, but first things first: she’s got to get in with the fam. So has Meghan been approved by the Prince’s grandmother — AKA Queen Elizabeth? A Dec. 20 report has the answer!

Good news, shippers: Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 35, have Queen Elizabeth‘s full approval! “She’s delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship,” a source tells Us Weekly. Hooray!

Though the Queen apparently has not met the Suits actress, 35, yet, the Buckingham Palace insider says that she is “fully supportive” of her and Harry. Phew.

Insiders expect the Queen’s royal blessing to come in 2017, when friends expect Harry to propose to Meghan. “I can see them engaged by spring,” a source tells the mag. “He’s head over heels.”

As we previously knew, Harry and Meghan have been jetting around the world to spend time together. Though they’ll be apart for the big holiday — Meghan returned home to Toronto, Canada for Christmas with her family — they did go shopping for a tree together in London, and went to The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night Time at a West End Theatre. Plus, Harry personally dropped her at the airport before she flew home. So sweet!

