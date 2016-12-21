Prince Harry Ready To Make Meghan Markle A Princess: Proposal This Spring

REX Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting serious enough that his ‘most trusted aides’ are helping to groom the princess-to-be, according to a Dec. 21 report. Yep, an engagement is on the horizon — here are the details!

Royal wedding bells will soon be in order for Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 35, as multiple insiders tell Us Weekly magazine. “I can see them engaged by the spring,” a source gushes, of the couple’s bright future. “He’s head over heels.” Just remember to invite us to the wedding!

“Harry’s closest friends think she’s perfect for him,” another insider shares. “They’re so in love and obsessed with each other. They are really excited about their future.” Okay, we love hearing that!

“They’re not worried about trying to hide,” the source adds. “Harry feels it’s better to just get on with things.”

Of course, the couple just spent time together in London, and after they chose their Christmas tree, another insider reveals they “spent the night cooking”, and they “just enjoy leisuring out”. How cute are they?

Most importantly, Meghan has already earned Queen Elizabeth’s approval, according to a palace insider. “The queen trusts Harry’s judgment,” the source explains, “She has a respect for him that extends to his relationships.”

Finally, though Meghan struggled at first with the media attention that’s attached to dating a royal, a source says that she’s been getting help from Harry’s team. “She was overwhelmed,” the insider admits. “There have been times when Meghan’s been unsure of protocol, and having a direct line to Harry’s [private secretary Lane Fox] has been a godsend. A lot of her advice on handling her public affairs has come directly from Harry’s team. They want to do all they can to avoid any difficult situations.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry will propose to Meghan in the spring?

