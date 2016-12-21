Mariah Carey Spending Holiday With New Man Bryan Tanaka: Getting Engaged In Aspen?

REX/Shutterstock

Is Mariah Carey ready to give marriage another try, so soon after ending her engagement to ex James Packer? Well, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned what she’d say if Bryan Tanaka got down on one knee and proposed to the ‘Hero’ singer during their holiday getaway in Aspen!

“Mariah Carey, 46, has no interest whatsoever in marrying her new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 33. If he were to propose to her over the holidays, she would absolutely say, ‘no, way.’ Mariah just got out of a major relationship and she loves Bryan because he is the total opposite of her ex-fiancé James [Packer]. Bryan is fun, sexy, adventurous in and out of the bedroom and a lot funnier than James too. Bryan suits Mariah’s needs for now and, while the pair will enjoy Christmas together in Aspen, she does not anticipate marrying him or having anymore children,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We like the way Mariah thinks! There’s no need to rush marriage. She has a good thing going with Bryan and if that time comes, when she actually does want to get married again, we’re sure Bryan will be happy to become her new husband.

As we previously told you, Mariah Carey whisked Bryan away on her annual Christmas trip to Aspen, where they’ll likely spend a lot of time on the slopes and in the hot tub. “The new couple is going strong and Mariah is looking forward to spending some romantic time with her hot new man in the luxurious mountain getaway over Christmas,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Sounds fun! We can’t wait to see all the sexy pics that come from this trip.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU agree with Mariah? Should she wait to get married again, let along get engaged? Tell us how you feel below!

