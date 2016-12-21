Lisa Marie Naegle Smiles Big In Photo With Killer Just Hours Before Death — See Pic

Courtesy of TMZ

When Lisa Marie Naegle posed for a photo with Jackie Jerome Rogers at a friend’s birthday party on Dec. 18, she likely didn’t expect he’d brutally murder her just hours later! In the newly-released picture, the former reality star looked at ease with the man who later confessed to killing her, and it’s quite chilling now that we know what allegedly happened.

Lisa Marie Naegle had a big smile on her face as she cozied next to Jackie Jerome Rogers at Alpine Village in California on Dec. 18. Just over two hours later, the pair were caught on surveillance footage leaving the club — the last time she was seen alive. After being questioned by police, Jackie eventually confessed on Dec. 20 that he murdered the Bridalplasty contestant by hitting her over the head with a hammer seven times, TMZ reported.

Jackie, who was actually one of Lisa Marie’s nursing students, reportedly committed the murder after she broke off their alleged affair. Once he confessed to the brutal killing, police found the 36-year-old’s naked body buried outside his home. Jackie’s confession came after Lisa Marie’s relatives spent the day questioning him about what happened to her in those hours they were together on Saturday night, and once the surveillance footage showed them leaving the party together, he had no choice but to come clean with his involvement.

Lisa Marie’s husband, Derek Harryman, was the first to report her missing, begging his Facebook friends to fill him in on any information they had after his wife didn’t come home Saturday night. He last heard from Lisa Marie at 2:30 a.m. on the night of her death, and on that last phone call, she told him she was grabbing food on her way home. So devastating.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Lisa Marie and her loved ones in the comments section below.

