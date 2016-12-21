‘Bridalplasty’: Lisa Marie Naegle’s Body Found Facedown In Killer’s Backyard

Murdered ‘Bridalplasty’ star Lisa Marie Naegle’s body was shockingly found facedown in her killer, Jackie Jerome Rogers’, backyard on Dec. 20, after he confessed to striking her to death with a hammer. Get the details on this tragic news right here.

36-year-old former reality TV star Lisa Marie Naegle‘s body was discovered behind her killer Jackie Jerome Rogers‘ house on Dec. 20. The police found the Bridalplasty contestant buried naked, facedown in Jackie’s backyard, TMZ reported. Though her body was found, the news outlet is reporting it is unclear where Lisa’s clothing was left.

Jackie, a nursing student of Lisa Marie’s, was arrested for her murder the evening of Dec. 20 after being held in custody that entire day. Lisa Marie’s family were the ones who caught Jackie in a lie about where the nurse was after surveillance footage of the pair together on the day of her death was discovered.

The two were caught on CCTV leaving a birthday party at a restaurant in the early hours of Dec. 18. Lisa Marie called her husband, Derek Harryman, around 2:30 a.m. that day to tell him she was picking up takeout before heading back to her house. But, sadly, Lisa Marie never came home and that was the very last time that Derek would hear from his wife, as Jackie would go on to confess to killing her that day.

Jackie said he struck Lisa Marie seven times with a hammer after she allegedly ended an affair the pair were having so she could reunite with Derek. Jackie then admitted to the police that he buried Lisa Marie’s body in the backyard of his Inglewood, Calif. home, which is exactly where the police found her remains.

