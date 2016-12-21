Liam Hemsworth ‘Not Connected’ To Miley Cyrus In Awkward Family Photo — Expert Speaks

Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes. Liam Hemsworth is ‘not connected’ with Miley Cyrus and her family members in their recent Christmas portrait, according to a body language expert! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY uncovered the truth BEHIND his awkward smile. Get the scoop!

Miley‘s sister Brandi Cyrus, shared a heartwarming family portrait on Dec. 20, but unfortunately Liam Hemsworth looked totally out-of-place! So, are things uncomfortable between them this holiday season? “Liam is detached here. There is too much distance between him and Miley [Cyrus] and that’s not a good sign,” author and body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She added, “Liam’s got a very ambivalent smile, meaning he’s trying to smile. The fact that there are two people between him and Miley is very disturbing. He’s totally not connected to her family and has literally turned his back on them.”

Despite the awkwardness, it’s pretty refreshing to see the Cyrus brood together, especially since Billy Ray Cyrus, 55, Noah Cyrus, 16 and Trace, 27, all showed up for the momentous occasion! The whole crew posed in front of an elaborately designed Christmas tree, wearing their comfy pajamas. Brandi suitably captioned the photo, “Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing.” Liam and Miley will likely be spending the holidays together, so who knows what cool gifts they will exchange. The lovebirds rekindled their romance earlier this year and we couldn’t be happier for them!

Miley must be soaking up all of this rest and relaxation time, especially since she recently completed season 11 of The Voice. While judging the hit show, Liam stopped by on several occasions, confirming their relationship was going strong. As if that wasn’t cute enough, Liam made fans swoon when he bought his leading lady a rainbow ring for her 24th birthday this Nov., also taking to social media to call Miley his “favorite little angel!” These two are adorable!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Liam looks uncomfortable in Miley’s Christmas portrait?

