Kylie Jenner Gets Boob Implants? Fans Buzzing Over Huge Chest In New Photo

She’s denied boob job rumors countless times, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if Kylie Jenner has gotten some breast enhancements. The reality star posted a sexy new photo online on Dec. 20 — and it has the Internet buzzing more than ever about her rumored plastic surgery!

Kylie Jenner, 19, looks totally stunning in this new Instagram photo, but it’s the size of her chest that has everyone talking! In the pic, Kylie is wearing a skintight, maroon, long-sleeved shirt that hugs every curve of her body, and it’s impossible not to notice how far out her boobs are protruding. Of course, this could be the result of a really good push-up bra compared with the taut fabric, but fans are NOT convinced — and they’re blowing up the comments section AND Twitter about the possibility that she had work done on her breasts!

Kylie Jenner always says she didn't get a boob job but how do you all of a sudden get tits like thos🤔 — Sarah💋 (@sarahmcahren) December 20, 2016

kylie jenner has deffo had a boob job that aint just gaining weight duck — ameeeeeee (@aimzzzx_) December 21, 2016

i can spot a boob job from a mile away. you ain't slick kylie, own up to it lol — Đαηι (@daniarnetta) December 21, 2016

People who think that Kylie Jenner hasn't had a boob job are delusional 🙈😂 — Kelly ♡ (@_KellyWatson) December 21, 2016

Has Kylie Jenner admitted she's had a boob job yet?! Cos if she hasn't she seriously needs to tell me her secrets 😳😂 — Gracie-Lee Johnson (@GracieLee4626) December 20, 2016

did kylie jenner get another boob job — naugh(ty)lly (@theylovenolly) December 20, 2016

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kylie has sparked rumors that she’d gotten implants, but as recently as October she denied having any plastic surgery. “I’ve thought about [getting my boobs done] and then I think, ‘Why ruin it?'” she explained two months ago. “I have really good boobs naturally. They’re like a cute little size. I’m not against it, but right now, it’s a no for me.” They certainly don’t look like a “cute little size” in this photo, though!

Similarly, when boob job reports came out in August, the teenager explained that her chest only looked so big because she had her period at the time. “They will deflate soon,” she tweeted. “And it will be a sad sad day.” Looks like that might have to be the explanation she goes with again this time around!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie had a boob job? Or are all these people just being crazy?