There’s definitely no shortage of space on Kris Jenner’s family gingerbread house, yet Blac Chyna’s name is no where to be found! Did the momager simply forget — or is it an intentional snub? Watch the holiday video and tell us what you think!

Kris Jenner, 61, goes ALL OUT on Christmas! With the help of decorated Jeff Leatham, the mother-of-six transforms her mansion into a Winter Wonderland, fully equipped with a Christmas tree, polar bear sculptures, and a gingerbread house. She has everything plus the kitchen sink going, except for Blac Chyna‘s, 28, name. Every year, the Kardashian-Jenner family update their family gingerbread house, writing new names into the sweet delicacy. Dream Kardashian made the list, yet for some reason, her mother did not. Is Kris trying to diss Blac?

Kandyland-chic ❤️ Thank you @jeffleatham for helping me transform my home this Christmas!! I invited @archdigest to film the magical transformation! Watch the video on ArchitecturalDigest.com 🎄#christmas #besttimeoftheyear #happyholidays A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:32am PST

Blac has had her fair share of issues with the momager, and from the looks of her gingerbread house, Kris isn’t over them yet. Their most recent blowout went down when Blac allegedly hit Rob Kardashian during an intoxicated rage. It was reported that Kris and boyfriend Corey Gamble walked into the couple’s home right as the fight was going on, and allegedly had to pull Blac off of the sock designer. After seeing that side of Blac, Kris reportedly offered her $5 million to allow Rob full custody of Dream. Ouch!

Since that unfortunate night, Blac has been on the outs with the Kardashian family. A new report (Dec. 21) claims the former stripper is not invited to the Kardashian Khristmas party, as they feel its best if there’s some distance for now. “They can’t stand the toxic relationship,” a source tells People magazine. “They very much care about baby Dream, though,” which explains why her name is on the gingerbread house. Basically everyone who’s in good graces with Kris gets on the house, and for now, Blac is missing out.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kris is dissing Blac by leaving her name off the gingerbread house?