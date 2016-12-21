Okay, Kris Jenner has officially won Christmas. She always goes big with her holiday home decorations, but this year’s candy-themed tree and displays are something out of our dreams! Keep reading to see how her festive 2016 decor came together.

Kris Jenner’s holiday decorations are everything! The 61-year-old is famed for going all-out every year but we think she’s actually outdone herself in 2016. The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch has let Architectural Digest go behind the scenes for how she and her design team turned her Calabasas mansion into a complete “Kandyland with a K!” according to her chief designer Jeff Leatham. Oh boy, did their mission succeed!

Since Kris wanted the theme of the tree to be about candy for 2016, Jeff picked out bright red and white ornaments that look like yummy mints. Instead of an angel at the top of the tree, she has a giant set of red and white swirled lollipops that looks so adorable. The tree is so massive that it takes Jeff’s team a full 24 hours just to put the lights on it! They decorated two smaller trees behind the large one so that her foyer is a massive blast of sweet Christmas cheer!

The best time of the year!!! Happy Holidays, everyone! @archdigest @jeffleatham #blessed #happyholidays #christmasmagic #besttimeoftheyear🎄 A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:58am PST

Kris’ living room is a total work of art, as instead of using garland, she has a long sculpture of different shaped white balls that run across her fireplace mantle. From that hangs pristine white stockings to match the overall color of the room. They even managed to find three white animatronic reindeer whose heads bob up and down!

Her absolutely favorite holiday decoration is a sculpture of a giant red metallic and glass polar bear that was hand-made in Paris. The six-foot tall design sits right next to her Christmas tree and is holding a giant piece of colorful candy in theme with the rest of the display. She sweetly reveals that grandson Mason Disick, seven, decided it’s a boy and has named it “Christmas.” How adorable!

Of course a tour of her magical holiday home wouldn’t be complete without seeing the stunning dining room set up. This year she has a theme of cozy red plaid that covers her placemats and napkins, and found adorable snowmen plates on which the Kardashian/Jenner family will dine on. Kris shows off her gorgeous Christofle eggs that contain matching gold silverware for a glam touch. To keep in theme with the red bear and the plaid table furnishings, huge bouquets of red roses line the table and for a dramatic touch, long stems of red roses drizzle down from her elegant chandelier. So stunning and classy!

