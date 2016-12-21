Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Plans: Their Vow To Stop Spoiling Kids

SplashNews

North and Saint West have both had some very extravagant birthdays and Christmases in the past, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they shouldn’t expect the same on Dec. 25, 2016. Find out why they’re planning to have a very low-key holiday, here.

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, have always wanted the best for their children, showering them with designer clothes and fancy celebrations for holidays and birthdays. However, after a year full of drama, it seems that maybe they’re second-guessing the value of material items. Therefore this Christmas is going to be a little different.

“Nori [West] and Saint [West] are going to have a very humble Christmas,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “No fancy toys. No lavish kid parties. No extravagant clothing. Nothing over-the-top. It’s like Kanye said in ‘Champion’: ‘they’re going to live way below their means like Will Smith and his son, in the movies, that is, not like the rich ones.'”

So why the sudden change of heart regarding material wealth? “Nori and Saint are kids and both Kim and Kanye want to teach them the importance of family and humility,” the source explained. “It’s been a rough past few months for them but it’s taught them a lot and made them both re-evaluate what’s important in life and they want to pass that along to their kids this holiday season.” Aw! It’s like a real-life Ebenezer Scrooge story!

We aren’t surprised that they have started to think differently. Kim was horrified when several men in Paris robbed her at gunpoint, stealing all of her precious jewels that she often flaunted on social media. And Kanye was forced to be away from his family when he had a mental breakdown in Nov. so it makes sense that they both appreciate the simple things and their family more now than ever!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim and Kanye chilling out with the fancy gifts? Share your thoughts with us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.