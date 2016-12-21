Image Courtesy of TMZ/REX Shutterstock

Shots fired! Kellyanne Conway, AKA Donald Trump’s campaign manager, has dissed Beyonce and Jay Z in a Dec. 21 interview. She claims that they’re one of the reasons Hillary Clinton lost the campaign! WATCH Kellyanne take a jab at the power couple.

Kellyanne Conway, 49, told TMZ that Donald Trump, 70, looks forward to having celebrities visit him in the White House–well, not all celebrities. WATCH:

When asked if a steady stream of celebs will meet with Trump over the next four years, Kellyanne answers, “Sure, why not, if they like to visit and something to add to the conversation? They’re certainly welcome. We certainly welcome those who support the President.”

While she could have stopped there, Kellyanne decided to get in another word and diss Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 45. “Look what happens, though, if you have celebrities for having celebrities’ sake — that’s what Hillary Clinton did late in the game, and it backfired on her,” Kellyanne says in the video. “I don’t remember Beyonce or Jay Z giving a shoutout against Russian hacking or Jim Comey.” Ouch.

“They just figured — everybody figured [Hillary] was going to win and nobody said otherwise,” Kellyanne adds. “They just tried to reverse the election results. All the election deniers.”

Bey and Jay were huge Hillary supporters, and both performed at the “Get Out The Vote” concert in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 4. “I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and know that her possibilities are limitless,” Bey said in a speech at the rally. The couple also participated in campaign videos for Hillary, doing their best to fight on the Democratic candidate’s behalf. Unfortunately, the star power was not enough in the end.

