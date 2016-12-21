Kellyanne Conway Worries D.C. Schools Won’t Want ‘Donald Trump’s People’s Kids’

REX/Shutterstock

As Donald Trump’s campaign manager, we can’t imagine Kellyanne Conway gets scared by much. But in a recent interview, the Republican pollster admitted she’s nervous about moving to Washington D.C. for fear the city — including her kid’s future schools — won’t be welcoming towards ‘Trump people’ — yikes! And one of her daughters isn’t making the move any easier. Watch here!

Kellyanne Conway, 49, is officially moving to Washington D.C., according to an interview by TMZ. And while she’s “pretty excited” about the big move, one of her kids is another story! On top of that, Kellyanne revealed she’s not sure if she and her fam will be widely accepted in D.C. since they’re associated with President-Elect Donald Trump, 70.

“I am moving to Washington, house hunting there as we speak — and school hunting!” Kellyanne told the media outlet. “We’ll see if the Trump people are welcome in all those private schools down in Washington D.C.” Kellyanne does, after all, have four kids, according to CNN, including twins. And while moving is never easy on children, one of her girls in particular is dragging her feet about uprooting their New Jersey lives.

“I’m very excited, but when you’re a pollster and you have 75 percent agreement on anything, you’re pretty excited,” Kellyanne added about her family’s move. “But when you’re a mother, you need 100 percent agreement, and one of my children is a hold out. So we’re going to bring her down here and let her see how great it would be to live in Washington D.C.” Hopefully that strategy works!

As for Kellyanne’s new White House position? While she didn’t reveal what role she’ll have in the Trump administration, she did mention she had already turned down press secretary. In the same interview, Kellyanne also totally dissed Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 45!

When asked if celebs will meet with Trump over the next four years, Kellyanne said, “Sure, why not, if they like to visit and something to add to the conversation? They’re certainly welcome. We certainly welcome those who support the President.”

But then she added, “Look what happens, though, if you have celebrities for having celebrities’ sake — that’s what Hillary Clinton did late in the game, and it backfired on her. I don’t remember Beyonce or Jay Z giving a shoutout against Russian hacking or Jim Comey.” SUCH a jab, right?

